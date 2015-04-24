Check out our writing services

Many tasks are difficult for writers.

As in, even many parts of the entire writing process are difficult. In fact, nothing is easy in writing. Not even the pros find it easy. All they do is make it look easy, but ask them whether they found it difficult in the beginning and the answer will most certainly be in the affirmative.

Content writing, editing and proofreading, and publishing. All these three tasks sound confusing, but they’re not. Broken down into small chunks, they’re doable. Millions are at least doing it.

Few, though, are doing it the right way.

The reasons for that run in the hundreds. One of the most true come down to time, or more precisely, the lack of it. Who has the time to even write these days, never mind the time to write well, edit and proofread it, and then finally publish it online for others to read.

And yet that’s what I teach here at Writers’ Treasure, tips on all these writing tasks, tips to make them easier, tips to make them more doable. And do these tips work – absolutely. To an extent, you can’t go wrong with them.

But armed with even that knowledge, there are harsh factors against you. You can’t read everything you should know. And then, you’re certainly not going to be able to apply every single thing you’ve read.

Then there’s experience. Like it or not, it matters. A writer having experience of these tasks, experience going back for years, is going to be more likely to do the work professionally than one who’s a complete newbie to the world of writing.

Writers’ Treasure Services: designed for satisfaction + learning

That’s where services come in. Writing, editing and proofreading, as well as website creation services. And that’s what I offer, since even though I don’t call myself an expert, I’ve been in this field for six years, I’ve seen the directions where the writing industry is going, the changes, the new platforms.

So why should you hire me? Here’s why:

You’ll get fast service . Don’t underestimate the importance of this. I won’t waste your time. The services will be done as fast as they can be – but no sooner. Speed is important, but more so is quality, and by hiring me, you’ll achieve both.

. Don’t underestimate the importance of this. I won’t waste your time. The services will be done as fast as they can be – but no sooner. Speed is important, but more so is quality, and by hiring me, you’ll achieve both. Easy payments and affordable rates . I accept payments by PayPal. Also, my rates are standard and affordable. Win-win.

. I accept payments by PayPal. Also, my rates are standard and affordable. Win-win. Learn new skills and improve your writing. You’ll get the chance to learn new writing skills like perfectionism, which writing aspect should you concentrate on, how frequently should you write, and other improvements.

Now that you’re convinced about why these services exist, and why hiring me will be a great decision, let’s get into the main part. What do these services consist of?

Content writing services

Now, okay, this service isn’t a typical content writing service (it’s even better). As in, you mention the topic of the content, if it’s approved, then we can get down to details. If your topic isn’t approved, then you can try for the other services. (Like coaching for writers, which is a yet-to-be-launched service).

What if the topic is approved? Then you’ll get the whole stuff: the content which you hired me for, plus the knowledge about how it was written and how you can use those tips for your own writing. The benefit of this service is not to provide content at a price. It’s to provide satisfaction and proper learning of the subject.

Rates depend on the type of the project, the total time needed and the skills required. Want to know more, or maybe you’d like to request a quote? Contact me via this form.

Editing and proofreading services

Editing: If you want editing services for flow, voice, structure and transitions, then look no further. I know about the subject through painstaking trial-and-error, the result being that after I finish with your work, you won’t have to worry about big holes and messy rewriting plans. I provide editing services so that your work is transformed from rough wood into polished furniture.

Proofreading: If someone writes “It’s” as “Its” one more time, you’ll probably go crazy. I know. But it’s difficult to do this on your own, since it requires meticulous checking. The nuts-and-bolts of writing. It sounds hard and confusing, but it’s not. Especially not if you get the work done through me. Grammar, spelling and punctuation… the days of worrying from them will belong to the past.

Learn more about editing and proofreading services.

Critiquing services

You can’t miss critiquing, because no serious writer will ever miss the critiquing step in the writing process. It’s a thing you have to do if you want to progress to the next level.

Critiquing means an honest review of your work, commenting about every aspect, every possible improvement, highlighting strengths and weaknesses. When you hire me and get a critique, it will be professional, in-depth, honest and unbiased. Everything that a critique should be. Everything that makes a critique important.

Learn more about critiquing services.

Website creation services

If you’re a writer and you don’t have a website, you’re missing out on thousands of benefits. That’s a fact.

But how to create these websites? They’re easy to create, but difficult at the same time. Time-consuming. You would much rather write – since that’s what you do best – than dedicate your time to personal website creation. But you don’t have to waste your time. Leave it to me. Get your WordPress website or blog done under two weeks — and in extremely affordable rates.

Learn more about website creation services.

I’m interested. Where do I get a quote?

Want to hire me and get fast, efficient service? Great move, awesome. Head here to get a quote and then let’s get down to the details.

I guarantee: I won’t disappoint you with substandard service, because that would go against everything I’ve taught in five years at Writers’ Treasure.

