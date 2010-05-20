Tips and Tricks to Improve Your Creative Writing

Started out at creative writing but have no idea what to do next? Don’t worry; it’s very simple to improve your creative writing and grow it to the next level. Everyone has some tips and tricks in his/her sleeve; some work and some don’t. In this post, you will learn:
- 1. Why reading up on grammar, spelling and punctuation is the sign of a good writer
2. The myth of proof reading and editing, and how to debunk it
3. Why your first draft won’t be up to scratch, and why revising works
4. And why getting rid of flowery prose, adverbs and unnecessary adjectives is good
So, without any further ado, here we go!
Read up on Grammar, Spelling and Punctuation
Before you get offended for me saying such a suggestion, let me elaborate. There are some common misspellings found on the internet; two such lists are found here and here. “It’s and its”, “there and their”, “loose and lose” and so on. So if you make such a common mistake, people will see you as an amateur.
Grammar mistakes are as common as spelling mistakes. Some new school people say go ahead and break the grammar rules. That may be good advice for a few of them (for example, you should break the no sentence ending with a preposition rule and you’re perfectly free to begin a sentence with ‘and’ and ‘but’ if it appeals to you).
But not all grammar rules were made by stodgy people, and most make sense. If it appeals to you to break them, go ahead, but you must know the reason why you broke it in the first place, and why it wasn’t appropriate. If you don’t know that you broke a rule or why, your credibility goes out of the window.
In the same way, people make punctuation mistakes often without realizing that they did it. The confusion between “me, myself and I”, the improper and incorrect use of the apostrophe (some people have campaigned for its being banned since it causes so much confusion among people) etc has become rapidly larger and larger.
So that is why, if you really want to become a credible writer who is not governed by the rules, go read up on grammar, spelling and punctuation. A single book or two will clear confusions, enable to break rules knowing why you broke them, consciously following sensible rules and more.
Tip: – Don’t rely on Microsoft Word’s Grammar Checker. Its spell check is all right, but the grammar tool is atrocious. Many has been the time that it shows up its infamous green line under my words and calls out for incorrect and so called grammatically correct changes. Have you ever seen a “Fragment (consider revising)” call to change? It’s perfectly all right to ignore that, because you’re not writing a textbook, you’re a creative writer.
Debunk the myth of editing and proof reading
Most creative writers hate the task of editing and proof reading. There are a thousand excuses to avoid it. “It saps my creativity.” “I like my writing as it is.” “I don’t want to correct errors and mistakes.”
Some excuses are pretty funny… I mean, not wanting to correct mistakes! And although some people seem to just hate the words, they’re actually pretty necessary in the world of creative writing.
Proof reading corrects mistakes so that they won’t happen again. You can actually hire a proof reader if you don’t like to edit your own work, but my opinion is that you should at least make a first edit and then hand it to the editor. The editor will suggest changes. Some of them will be for the better, but you won’t like some of them. That’s because everyone has different tastes. If you proof read your own work, you’ll be a better creative writer. How?
Because you’ll see what mistakes you made before, and your brain will know not to do them again. By repeating this process time and time again, you’ll begin to make fewer mistakes and learn more about style and language. By doing this, you are growing your writing to the next level with proof reading.
Further reading: Editing and Proof Reading: Busting the Myths
Revise your first draft to make it shine
So you’ve written something. Full. You’re happy. You’re ready to show it to the world. You’re ready to say “I’ve written something and it’s good.”
My advice: stop. Your first draft won’t be much good. You might have the greatest plot and characters in history, and your scenery and everything may be perfect. But still… that first draft is only rough, unpolished wood. If you want to make something of it, you’re going to have to revise it until it shines.
Revising does include proof reading and editing, but it is much more than that. It takes any time from a week to months. Editing for structure. For flow. For holes. For cutting a lot of prose. For characters and setting. For better plot.
When all of that editing is done, you’ve then completed the mammoth task of revising. If you’ve done it wisely, then the wood ought to be polished, it ought to shine like gold. And it will too, if you’ve got a great work in the first place.
Get rid of flowery prose, unnecessary adjectives and adverbs
Most of the time, adjectives and adverbs aren’t necessary. Want an example? You got it:
1. He ate his food quickly.
2. He gulped down his food.
Which of the two is better? If you’re like most people, you’ll say no. 2. That’s because it uses a strong verb rather than relying upon an adverb. Same goes for an adjective, and if you want flowery prose, you can place your work in the “Literary” genre but few people will come read it. Best to make sentences short, simple and punchy. And cut all unnecessary adjectives and adverbs.
You should always look for ways to improve your writing regardless of how good it is today. That’s a habit of famous authors, and the sign of a great creative writer.
Have Your Say
What did you think I missed? Anything to add? Share it in the comments.
Comments
Renee says
Idrees,
I am gobsmacked! You put many adult writers to shame (not that that’s your intent). I’ve just read your post, How to Master Clarity in Writing and now after discovering your website, I have a lot to learn.
Thanks. Your help couldn’t have come at a better time!
Idrees says
Wow, thanks! I put many adult writers to shame… not really, but still, thanks! I too have a lot to learn — we all do. Thanks to these exams., I won’t get to post so many articles, but still, will do if there is time.
I went to your blog, and it seems really nice. Also, your comment too couldn’t have come at a better time for me, it’s really tough studying all this SSC stuff. Again thanks very much!
Idrees
Paul Delaware says
Idrees
A common mistake I make (although I’m improving) is using the word ‘and’ (which seems to make the sentence stilted) I find replacing it with a comma makes the sentence flow better. Does anyone else agree, or disagree with this? Regards Paul
Idrees says
It depends on the sentence. Sometimes ‘and’ is better, sometimes a comma will do the job. Do whatever is best for your writing, and don’t worry too much about mistakes (although reading about a common mistake did remind me about my common mistakes article *hint hint*), keep writing and it will come naturally.
Thanks for the comment, and best regards
Idrees
Paul Delaware says
Idrees
should have put an example on my last post.
”We went to paris for the weekend and it was wonderdul”
”We went to Paris for the weekend, it was wonderful”
Sorry but I’m a bit nervous about posting comments.
Regards Paul
Idrees says
There are a lot of different ways you can write this sentence.
“We went to Paris for the weekend: it was wonderful.”
“We went to Paris for the weekend which was a wonderful [add word].”
So it depends on the sentence actually. Neither of your examples are wrong or anything. Just go with what you like best.
Oh, and don’t be nervous about posting comments. There’s nothing in it, really, and I love getting comments. So keep commenting!
Best regards
Idrees
Alina says
I read the article and it helped me but now I am stuck with the question : How to start?
From where do I come up with topics to write on? Any help?
Idrees says
Read the Archives on this blog. If you have more detailed queries, email me through the contact form and I’ll be happy to help.
tupe says
you’re great, boy!
akankshapoojary says
Idress
thanz!!! A lot!! i won first prize in my class for creative writing !!!! u r great!!!!!! i have a few doubts i may ask u later!!!!
Regards
Akanksha poojary!!!
Idrees says
Which doubts are you talking about? Are they related with writing? If so, I’ll be glad to hear them. And you’re welcome by the way.
Best regards
Idrees
Edwin says
I liked the way you handle this topics. Its very informative.
Edwin says
Its very informative.
Idrees says
Thanks for the comment.
Amy says
Hi Idrees,
I just wanted to write to tell you that you have a great post! It is very informative for the aspiring writer and I am very impressed with your blog. When I was 16, I was very much into the creative writing scene. However, I suddenly stopped writing – and honestly, I can’t even remember why! Now, I am trying to write a creative piece for a capstone presentation – basically a huge project that you present in order to earn a B.A. I am honestly afraid that I will not succeed with my story, so I have been bouncing from site to site trying to convince myself to be confident in my writing abilities. I am subscribing to your blog as I continue to bounce from site to site. I am looking for advice on adapting a classic literary work for adolescents. Perhaps I will find something!
Thanks,
Amy
Rupshi says
Hi Idress,
Great post. Thanks for the share. Very nice web site!! Wonderful.. I will bookmark your site and take the feeds also…I am glad to find a lot of useful info right here in the article.
essayswriters.org/paper-writing says
Very nice set of tips here. I’ve been in this business for over two decades and I can attest to the fact that she didn’t miss a thing. Good job.
how to improve writing skills says
I full watch that information detail, again visit here!
Teresa says
Hola! I’ve been following your web site for some time now and finally got
the courage to go ahead and give you a shout out from Austin
Texas! Just wanted to say keep up the fantastic job!
Kaitlyn McPherson says
This is a tip that I think can help any creative writer no matter the age (I am only a teen, still in school):
When you are trying to write in a certain mood it will often help to listen to a certain genre of music that you associate with this mood. For example: I usually use pop for my happy/comedic parts, and something dark and mysterious like evanescence or three days grace for the anger/sorrowful moods. However, it is best to listen to instrumental versions so the words don’t destract your thoughts.
Hope this tip helps you as much as me!
Oliva says
We’re a group of volunteers and opening a new scheme in our community.
Your web site provided us with valuable info to work on.
You have done a formidable job and our entire community will be grateful to
you.
Holden says
Hey Idrees,
I discovered your website about a month ago, and I have to say, it’s wonderful. I’ve learned more at this blog than any other I’ve visited–you certainly have a lot of useful tips! Keep up the good work!
ProPapersWriting says
arvinda says
hi!
can you give me tips on how to improve the creative writing skill of a grade four school student .
Idrees Patel says
Browse and search this website for resources, ask your teachers for help, and above all don’t forget to have a good time.
Elizabeth R. Bryant says
Do you think William Shakespeare was grammatically correct…all the time? A BIG no..but yes he was one among the best writer in times 🙂 I think creative writing has no boundaries or limitations, it has to be as wild, untamed and uncontrollable as thoughts. But then yes, in terms of clarity, it is important to understand these tips. I suggest reading creative writing articles for best use!
Elizabeth R. Bryant says
Thanks for sharing wisdom through words! I think creativity is more like a personal expression; it is wild, untamed and impatient. But whatever it is..it has to be beautiful! Creative writing articles should have that touch of personal uniqueness so that one can induce the en tropic element.
David Kranenburg says
Why did you make Writers’ Treasure?
hazel says
I am pleased that you have mentioned about grammar , spelling and punctuation because it is a very sensitive area. I have been a teacher for long and the greatest trouble with students has always been this.to be an effective creative writer, the students require training on how to check on this and the good thing is that once they get it, they do not easily forget.
Panaroshku says
Iqbal says
Hello sir, My name is Muhammad Iqbal.
I am learning English as well as writing skill. But when I write any topic sentences not comes at the time. Same problem I have to face when I write and email to our clients. How can I improve my writing skills.
Idrees Patel says
You have to keep at it. Practice is the only trick for the problem you are facing. In the beginning stage, we all go have to go through this. You should read more content in your field, brush up on vocabulary and grammar, and experiment with free-writing.
Agnes says
Hi,you are wonderful. Reading this post made me gobsmacked,seriously I love it.
Naveed Gurgunari says
yes sir you are extremely reading up is the solution of this matter i got many points from this page i really thank you to do such a awesome work for us its fact the more you read the more you learn .