The ultimate guide to find inspiration for your writing

Every writer knows that losing an inspiration may lead to the catastrophic results. You are no longer interested in creating captivation content, you do not want to visit workshops to boost your skills, you forget to check grammar and spelling, and you actually do not care whether the results will satisfy your clients.

You keep taking the same number of orders but you cannot cope with them. Thus, you start to get penalties, lose your money, and even lose your clients.

If you were in this situation at least once, you probably know how difficult it may be to restore the inspiration and start working efficiently again. We know that dealing with this problem is rather tough, thus, we would like you to present the most working ways that will help you manage this problem and start writing again.

1. Check the names of books, covers of magazines and newspapers

Once you feel lost with words, you need something that will awake your imagination and help you start creating beautiful sentences again. Of course, you may have no time to read fiction, but you will always have enough time to check a couple of newspaper covers.

As a rule, the headlines contain all elements that help to create a perfect text even if you do not feel about writing something creative. Following the formulas used in headlines, you can turn the process of writing in a slightly technical process and even steal a couple of ideas just to awake your imagination.

2. Read the opening sentences of articles

Perhaps you have already heard that one of the most important parts of any text is the first sentence. It helps to create a proper atmosphere, to catch the attention of the readers and to prepare them to something bigger.

If you have no idea how to start your writing, we would recommend you to browse blogs to find inspiration.

3. Read fiction

If you have enough time, it is always better to devote yourself to reading. Most of the writers confess that they find inspiration in writing only when they read good fiction. Always choose literature that has perfect form and content to develop your feeling of the word and find some new approaches to the style that you may use in your work.

4. Look for quotes

Some people look for inspiration quotes just to feel a little bit better and look at the problem from a different perspective. Writers can use quotes are the starting point for their text. For example, you just take a quote that suits the topic and start to dwell upon it. That works perfectly, but it is better not to use this writing tip too frequently.

5. Talk to people

People who surround you are the best source of ideas. Listen to their dialogues, observe how they behave themselves in public, ask they about their problems and what is bothering them. These insights will help you to get enough material that you will be able to use in creating texts that reach out the audience.

6. Avoid distractions

Sometimes, the problem with inspiration lies together with the problem of distraction. If you check Facebook messenger all the time, you cannot just switch to another subject and start thinking about it. The same is with checking Instagram feed and Twitter. Do not lie to yourself. Here, you do not find motivation but just lose it. So turn off your phone and focus on the tasks that you have right now to complete.

7. Check your notes

Do you remember the times when you felt so inspired that you cannot just keep all those thoughts in your head and started to write them down? Now it’s high time to make use of them. These notes will help you awake the ideas that you had, and perhaps, some of these ideas perfectly suit the situation that you need to describe now.

Always note your ideas even if you think that you will not use them in the nearest future. This collection of ideas will become your inspiration book. Besides, if you meet the problem of idea generation, you will be able just take some thoughts from this book and use them.

8. Try free writing

Many writers confess that the best thing that helps them to restore their desire to write is writing itself. Frequently, writers are limited by some topic, the ideas to present, the size of paper, and the format. Free writing will help you unleash your creativity and cover all the topics that have been interesting to you.

There are different approaches to free writing. For example, you may write down your dreams or the situations that you observe. You may also try to rhyme as this will also help you focus on the problem of finding a proper word that perfectly suits the form and the content.

9. Write comments

This is another approach for restoring your writing abilities. When you enter into a discussion, you become more and more interested in replaying the comments and supporting dialogue. Thus, each your answer becomes more detailed, and at some point, you feel that you just need to write. When this feeling comes, you may be sure that you have restored your inspiration.

As you can see, although losing the inspiration is a problem, you still have multiple ways to deal with it. So have some rest first, and then start to revitalize your writing desire. Try different approaches to define which suits perfectly to this situation and just keep writing!

About the author: Richard Nolan is a writer and a private tutor, sharing his experience in spheres of writing, blogging, entrepreneurship and psychology. Richard writes for numerous blogs and gives useful tips for bloggers and students. Currently, Richard works as a general blog editor for ProWritersCenter. Follow him on Twitter.