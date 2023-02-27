The buzz factor: how to create shareable social media content

This is a guest article by Farlyn Lucas. If you want to submit a guest article of your own, be sure to read the guest article guidelines.

With billions of people active on social media every day, the potential to reach a wider audience and build a strong personal brand is greater than ever. But with so much content being shared online, how can you ensure your work gets noticed and shared? The answer lies in the buzz factor – the ability to create content that resonates with your target audience and gets shared. Let’s dive into the key elements of creating shareable social media content, providing tips and strategies to help you take your online presence to the next level.

Understanding your audience is the key

Understanding your audience is a crucial step in creating shareable and engaging content for social media. Empathy plays a big role in this process. Empathy is the ability to understand and share the feelings of others, and it’s essential for writers to have empathy when crafting content.

Using empathy in your writing style can help make your content more meaningful , relatable, and shareable. For example, if you know that your target audience consists of busy working fathers, you can write content that speaks directly to them, discussing topics like work-life balance, parenting tips and tricks, and time-saving ideas. This will increase the chances of it being shared and engaged with on social media.

To understand your audience, it’s important to research and gather information about their preferences, behavior, and what they are looking for in content. You can use social media analytics tools to gather data about your audience, such as their demographics, interests, and online behaviors.

Six tips for creating shareable social media content

1. Know your niche

Focus on a specific niche or area of expertise. This will help you stand out and attract a specific audience that is more likely to engage with your content and share it with others. It also helps to stay current with trends and news to be able to share timely and relevant content for your audience. This can include breaking news, industry events, and new developments.

2. Use emotional language

Content that evokes strong emotions such as happiness, excitement, anger, or sadness, is more likely to be shared and remembered. Aim to create content that inspires, motivates, or touches your audience in some way. This can be done through storytelling, humor, or by sharing personal experiences.

3. Tell a story

People are naturally drawn to stories, so incorporating a narrative into your content can make it more memorable and shareable. Use storytelling to create a connection with your audience and evoke emotions that drive engagement and sharing.

4. Use visuals

Visual content, such as images, videos, and graphics, is more likely to get shared than text-only content. Make sure to use eye-catching visuals that capture your audience’s attention and tell a story. Use images that are clear, sharp, and of a high resolution, but also be mindful of the file size as large visuals can slow down your website and make it difficult for people to view your content.

5. Keep it short and sweet

Attention spans are short on social media, so keep your content short and to the point. Focus on delivering your message in a concise and impactful way.

6. Be consistent

Post regularly and consistently. Establish a schedule for your social media posts and stick to it. This will help you build a loyal following and keep your followers engaged. If you can, aim to post at least once a day to keep your content fresh and relevant.

Examples of shareable social media content

Personal Stories – Share a personal story or anecdote that relates to your target readers and their interests. For example, a story about how someone started a business from scratch or how someone overcame a major health issue. Another would be stories about their loved ones and pets, since these topics often resonate with audiences.

The key to sharing personal stories is to make them relatable, emotionally charged, and visually appealing. So, make sure to choose stories that align with your brand or message and to share them in an engaging and visually appealing way.

Inspirational Quotes – Inspiring quotes are a great way to create shareable content, especially if you pair them with eye-catching visuals. Major brands use inspirational quotes to engage their readers and inspire them to take action.

Behind-the-Scenes Peek – Give your followers a behind-the-scenes look at your life or work, providing a personal and relatable connection. Sharing behind-the-scenes glimpses of your daily work as a barista, preparing beverages and new menu items would be an example. These posts generate excitement and interest among followers, which increases the chances of being shared and engaged with.

Final thoughts

Creating shareable social media content requires a deep understanding of your target audience, empathy, and a willingness to experiment and try new things. Whether you’re a freelance or creative writer, there’s always room to improve and perfect your craft, and creating shareable social media content is no exception. So go ahead and harness the power of social media to take your writing career to the next level!

About the author: Farlyn Lucas is a freelance writer who specializes in tech, marketing and business. She helps business owners create content that works for their audience, so that they can attract the best people.